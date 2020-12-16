Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Qatar and Saudi Arabia were chosen Wednesday to host the Asian Games in 2030 and 2034, respectively, sporting officials announced.

Qatar's capital of Doha will be the host city in 2030 and Riyadh four years later.

Advertisement

The two cities were selected to host the future games by the Olympic Council of Asia at its general assembly in Oman Wednesday.

The council, the governing body of sports in Asia, consists of 45 member National Olympic Committees.

The event in 10 years will be just the second time Qatar has hosted the Asian Games. It put on the 15th edition of the Games in 2006. The games in 2034 will be Saudi Arabia's first.

"Congrats to the Olympic Council of Asia on the decision to award the two candidate cities to host the Asian Games in 2030 and 2034. Congrats to Doha for the 2030 Games and to Riyadh for 2034," tweeted Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani, sister of the emir of Qatar.

China, Japan, South Korea and South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and several Middle Eastern nations are part of the Olympic Council of Asia.

The Asian Games will next be held in Hangzhou, China, in 2022 and Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in 2026. Like the Winter and Summer Olympic Games, they are staged every four years.

Qatar is also preparing the host the World Cup, the world's premier international soccer tournament, in 2022.