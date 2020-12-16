European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to reporters on Sunday after speaking by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The head of the European Commission said Wednesday there's a "narrow" path to a trade deal between the European Union and Britain before the Brexit transition period expires in two weeks.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen told European Parliament that negotiations are still going between the two sides for a broad trade agreement to define the terms of British trade with member states of the bloc after the transition period ends on Jan. 1.

Britain left the EU in January but the two sides have until the end of this month to reach an agreement on terms of full trade protocols for the post-Brexit period.

Negotiators have been in talks for months, particularly in recent weeks, to try and reach a deal. Earlier this month, prospects for a deal improved when Britain agreed to drop a controversial portion of its proposal that experts say could have been a violation of international law.

Agreement on other aspects of a deal, particularly as they relate to British trade with Northern Ireland, has proven difficult to achieve.

Von der Leyen on Wednesday, for example, did not sound optimistic about disputes over fishing rights in the waters around Britain for the post-Brexit future. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain must have control over its waters for fishing.

"We do not question [Britain's] sovereignty on its own waters, but we ask for predictability and stability for our fishermen and our fisherwomen," von der Leyen said.

"In all honesty, it sometimes feels that we will not be able to resolve this question. But we must continue to try finding a solution. And it is the only responsible and right course of action."

Von der Leyen said it's important that any deal doesn't undercut the European Union on issues of labor, social and environmental standards.

"I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not, but I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now," she said.

"The path may be very narrow but it is there and it is, therefore, our responsibility to continue trying. The good news is that we have found a way forward on most issues, but this is now a case of as being so close and yet being so far away from each other."

Johnson tweeted Sunday that the two sides "are still very far apart on key issues," but also agreed that "there's still a deal to be done" before the end of the transition period.

Von der Leyen on Wednesday reminded parliament members that another obstacle to remember is getting any deal approved by EU leaders once negotiators fully agree to all terms.

"The clock puts us all in a very difficult situation, not least this Parliament and its right to exercise democratic scrutiny and ratification," she said.

"I know that if we do get there, I can count on you to ensure a good outcome. As in the past, we must all walk these last miles in the same shoes."