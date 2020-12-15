Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declined to relocate to his official residence in central Tokyo, following in the footsteps of his predecessor Shinzo Abe.

Suga, who took office as Japan's 99th prime minister on Sept. 16, has refused to move to the prime minister's mansion and lives in a residence for Japan's House of Representatives, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

Suga had said after his election he would work hard amid a time of crisis, "whether or not I move to the residence."

The prime minister had also said he had "no plans" to relocate despite official assurances of good security on site, according to the Yomiuri.

The prime minister's residence is connected to his office and meeting rooms. Living at the mansion would save Suga time by not commuting, but the Japanese leader commutes for a three-minute drive, according to the report.

Suga's decision to stay away from the residence, an art deco house completed in 1929, appears to be a page borrowed from his former boss Abe.

In past interviews with Japanese media Abe had said he had heard of ghost stories from predecessors, including from former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori. Mori had reportedly said he had seen the "leg of a haunted spirit" on the grounds of the residence.

RELATED South Korea demands answers after Google service outage

Abe lived at the mansion when he served his first term as prime minister from 2006 to 2007. After returning to office in 2012, Abe, who resigned this year, refused to live at the property, opting to make a 15-minute commute from his private home.

Abe previously said the 11-room property was too big for his needs, but the Asahi Shimbun reported Abe had stated the "presence of ghosts" had made him think twice of returning to the house.

The official residence was the site of an attempted coup, when 11 Japanese naval officers assassinated Prime Minister Inukai Tsuyoshi on May 15, 1932. Another coup attempt followed in 1936, and bullet holes remain on the property, according to The Guardian.