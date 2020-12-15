Social media mobile app icons on a smartphone for social networking on the go. File photo by Twin Design/Shutterstock

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Ireland's Data Protection Commission said Tuesday it has fined Twitter $547,000 for breaching the European Union's privacy regulations introduced in May 2018.

The European Union implemented General Data Protection Regulation to protect data and privacy on May 25, 2018, and this is the first time a U.S. tech firm has been fined under the GDPR law.

The move also marks the first cross-border GDPR decision of the Irish watchdog.

The Irish supervisory authority said it began investigating Twitter in January 2019 after it was notified of the breach, and the probe found it failed to properly notify and document the breach under GDPR law.

"The DPC has found that Twitter infringed Article 33(1) and 33(5) of the GDPR in terms of a failure to notify the breach on time to the DPC and a failure to adequately document the breach," the DPC announcement said.

Damien Kieran, Twitter's chief privacy officer and global data protection officer, blamed the delay on staffing during the holidays in a statement.

"An unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years' Day resulted in Twitter notifying the DPC outside of the 72 hour statutory period," Kieran said in a statement. "We have made changes so all incidents following this have been reported to the DPC in a timely fashion."

"We take responsibility for the mistake and remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers, including through our work to quickly and transparently inform the public of issues that occur," Kieran added.

On Tuesday, Europe and Britain also unveiled new legislation to hold U.S. tech giants accountable, including Digital Services and Digital Markets Acts in Europe, and a new online harms bill in Britain.