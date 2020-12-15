"The two proposals serve one purpose: to make sure that we, as users, have access to a wide choice of safe products and services online," one advocate said of the proposed rules. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union proposed new rules Tuesday how companies conduct their digital businesses that could force tech giants to police content more aggressively, limit takeovers and face stiff fines for violations.

Two proposals, the Digital Services and Digital Markets Acts, seek to significantly challenge how online leaders like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google operate and how they have bought up a number of potential competitors.

The new EU rules target mostly platforms based in the United States and how they interact with the European market.

Supporters say the changes would foster innovation, growth and competitiveness and provide aid for smaller platforms, small and medium enterprises and start-ups by giving easier access to European customers and lower compliance costs.

"The new rules will prohibit unfair conditions imposed by online platforms that have become or are expected to become gatekeepers to the single market," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The two proposals are at the core of the commission's ambition to make this Europe's Digital Decade."

The Digital Services Act would set new procedures for faster removal of illegal content and provide comprehensive protection for users' rights online. It would be based on the respect of human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law, the EU said.

The Digital Markets Act seeks to limit power of Internet "gatekeepers," and aims to block unfair use of data from businesses operating on platforms that lock users into a particular service.

"The two proposals serve one purpose: to make sure that we, as users, have access to a wide choice of safe products and services online," Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said in a statement.

"And that businesses operating in Europe can freely and fairly compete online just as they do offline. This is one world. We should be able to do our shopping in a safe manner and trust the news we read because what is illegal offline is equally illegal online."