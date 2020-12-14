According to a statement by the shipping company Hafnia, one of its vessels, the BW Rhine, was hit by an "external source" at Jeddah port, Saudi Arabia, resulting in an explosion and subsequent fire. Photo courtesy of Hafnia/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Singapore-flagged oil tanker discharging in Saudi Arabia was struck by an "external source" early Monday, causing a fire and damage to the ship's hull.

The ship's owner, Hafnia, said it was possible some oil was lost at the Port of Jeddah, but it was still being determined how much. Hafnia said no one was injured and the incident was being investigated.

Jeddah was the site of a bomb attack that injured four people last month at a cemetery. That attack occurred during a ceremony to commemorate those who fought and died in World War I.

Hafnia said Monday's incident happened shortly after midnight.

"The master immediately ceased all discharge operations and enacted emergency procedures onboard," Hafnia said in its statement. "The crew has extinguished the fire with assistance from the shore fire brigade and tugboats, and all 22 seafarers have been accounted for with no injuries."

Hafnia operates 178 vessels that transport oil and oil products around the world to oil and major chemical companies.