Reddit said Sunday it has purchased the short-video app Dubsmash. File Photo by Gil C/Shutterstock

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The popular social media platform Reddit said Sunday it has acquired the German short-video app Dubsmash for an undisclosed amount of money in an effort to keep up with rivals like Facebook and Twitter.

Dubsmash is also a rival to Chinese-owned TikTok, which has dominated the short-video app field.

The app will add to the offerings of Reddit, best known for its online forums that attract groups with similar interests.

The financial terms of the deal include a mixture of cash and stocks.

"Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep-rooted respect for how communities come together," Steve Huffman, Reddit's CEO said in a statement.

"Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions. It's clear that our missions closely align and that our community-focused platforms can coexist and grow as we learn from each other," Huffman said.

Dubsmash said its mission has been to uplift under-represented creators.

Twenty-five percent of African-American teens use Dubsmash while 70% of the app's users are females. The app receives more than one billion video views per month.

"In our years of building Dubsmash, we've learned how video can spark creativity, unlock interactions, and deepen connections within communities," Suchit Dash, head of Dubsmash, said.

"We want to continue our journey to bring best in class video products to our users, and now Reddit users. We believe in the idea of connecting creators around interests and topics, something Reddit has pioneered, in our growing Dubsmash community," Dash said.

TikTok has been targeted by the Trump administration as a national security concern because it is owned by the Chinese firm Byte Dance. President Donald Trump has called for it to be sold to a firm in the United States or it would be prevented from operating here.