Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Japan is suspending a government-subsidized travel program amid a record surge in COVID-19 infections in the country, as total cases near 180,000 and Tokyo's new cases surpass 500.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the "Go To Travel" campaign is canceled from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11, one of Japan's busiest holiday seasons, Kyodo News reported.

"The nationwide number of infections continues to be high, and based on a number of indicators we are seeing more regions with infections spreading," Suga said, according to Kyodo.

"I ask the people to take basic precautions against spreading infections, especially during meals, and to carefully consider whether to travel to their hometowns during the holidays, so that we may have a peaceful new year."

Suga's warning comes as his approval rating drops by the double digits. The Mainichi Shimbun reported Saturday a joint poll conducted with Japan's Social Survey Research Center showed Suga's rating dropped to 40%, or 17 percentage points since Nov. 7.

The prime minister has raised concerns regarding challenges facing Japan's frontline health workers, and has proposed changes that include subsidize pay, according to the Nikkei and Jiji Press Tuesday.

Suga said the government would double the amount of relief payments going to doctors, nurses and other clinical staff in charge of coronavirus patient care.

"I have even heard of hospitals where nurses are required to perform such services as cleaning," Suga said, according to reports. "The government will reduce their burden with professional contractors."

Tokyo's seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases was 504 on Monday, surpassing 500 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to Kyodo.

Japan's capital has requested a curfew for restaurants, bars and karaoke rooms through Jan. 11.

Osaka, Japan's second largest city, is also considering a curfew through Dec. 29, according to reports.