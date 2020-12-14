European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, shown at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2019, said a key concession Monday has given them a chance to complete a trade deal with Britain. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A concession over fair trade concerns has Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union moving again with some saying a deal could be completed by this week, officials said.

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said the concession was made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, agreeing to a "treaty-level mechanism" if Britain and the bloc diverge on trade policies.

Johnson and his negotiators had resisted being tied to EU trade policies. Barnier said the alliance wanted some assurances of a "level playing field" in trade, giving the EU's ability to respond with sanctions, for example, if Britain tries to undercut the alliance.

"For the first time [the British government] accepted a mechanism of unilateral measures," Barnier said. "But this mechanism needs to be credible, effective and quick. We are working on this."

Barnier said, though, movement on the fishing rights issue has remained at a stalemate and could scuttle the trade agreement.

Johnson has not commented yet Monday on the concession and where negotiations currently stand.

On Sunday, he issued a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where they committed to continued negotiations. Johnson, though, also warned Brits last week they should prepare for a "no-deal" Brexit on Dec. 31 when the transition period ends.