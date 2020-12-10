Google is paying homage to economist William Arthur Lewis with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating economist, professor and author William Arthur Lewis with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork of Lewis by Manchester-based guest artist Camilla Ru, which features the economist standing in front of a chalkboard.

Advertisement

Lewis was honored on this day in 1979 with the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his work on modeling economic forces that impact developing countries.

Lewis, born in 1915 in Castries located on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, won a government scholarship in 1932 to study at the London School of Economics despite facing racial discrimination.

Lewis became a full professor by the age of 33 and published his article titled Economic Development with Unlimited Supplies of Labour in 1954. He worked with the United Nations, was an adviser to governments in Africa, Asia and The Caribbean and served as the first president of the Caribbean Development Bank.

Lewis was knighted by the British government in 1963 and is regarded as the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics, first Black person to hold a chair at a British University and is the first Black teacher to receive full professorship at Princeton.

"I hope the artwork and Sir Arthur Lewis' story help people understand the importance of sharing knowledge and how this can inspire others and aid in their growth," Doodle artist Ru said in an interview with Google.