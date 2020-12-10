British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before a round of post-Brexit trade talks, in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE/Pool

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- With exactly three weeks left to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement, a prospect that's still deadlocked, the European Union proposed several individual short-term deals to British negotiators on Thursday.

Talks in recent weeks and months have produced little progress and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Belgium on Wednesday night to discuss the main sticking points.

Advertisement

The short-term mini-deals proposed by the EU would affect air connectivity, aviation safety, basic road connectivity and fisheries in the event no deal is reached before Britain's post-Brexit transition period ends on Jan. 1.

The proposed short-term mini-deals deals would allow planes to keep flying, lorries moving and EU fishing boats working in British waters -- in case no trade deal is reached before the Jan. 1 deadline.

RELATED Britain agrees to drop part of Brexit strategy on Northern Ireland

Von der Leyen said at her meeting with Johnson that there's also no guarantee a deal could even be ratified by Jan. 1, if they succeed in the coming weeks.

Leyen said after the meeting that she and Johnson had a "lively and interesting discussion" on the remaining outstanding issues.

"We gained a clear understanding of each other's positions. They remain far apart," she said in a statement.

Before the meeting, Johnson said Britain would not accept any terms that seek to keep it tied to EU trade rules.

Teams of negotiators will reconvene to try and resolve the outstanding issues. Von der Leyen said there should be a clearer decision in the next few days.

"We agreed that the teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these essential issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend," von der Leyen said.

Britain officially left the EU in February, but the two agreed to a transition period for both sides to iron out their complex future relationship, particularly as it relates to trade. Negotiations were initially delayed and have been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU is expected to publicly release its strategy for trade involving the United Kingdom, in the event of no deal, in the coming days.

Negotiators arrived at a breakthrough this week on the issue of a post-Brexit trade protocol for Northern Ireland, which had been a key obstacle. British negotiators agreed, in principle, to drop its controversial "Internal Market Bill," which would have allowed London to modify parts of last year's exit deal -- something the EU said would have violated international law.