The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas, carrying 1,680 passengers and 1,148 crew members on a four-day "cruise to nowhere," was forced to turn back after an 83-year old Singaporean passenger tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Singapore "cruise to nowhere" ended abruptly after a man on board tested positive for the novel coronavirus and all passengers disembarked the Royal Caribbean ship.

The four-day cruise was terminated late Wednesday after 1,680 guests and 1,148 crew members were allowed to leave the vessel, Singapore's Straits Times reported.

Most of the passengers had not had close contact with the COVID-19 patient, an 83-year-old Singaporean citizen who complained of diarrhea and tested positive on board.

The passengers were seen leaving the ship, berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Center, at about 7:50 p.m. local time, according to the report.

The ship, Quantum of the Seas, debuted in 2015 and includes bumper cars, a bionic bar with iPad ordering and a skydiving simulator. Nineteen restaurants, including one with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme, are part of the offerings, according to CNN.

Before the passengers disembarked, Singaporean authorities had ordered all on board to remain on the ship for 12 hours, until all contact tracing measures were complete. Guests were required to remain in their rooms while food and other services were delivered.

Royal Caribbean's guidelines required all guests to submit a COVID-19 test within 48 to 72 hours of boarding. All passengers tested negative before boarding Monday, according to local news service Coconuts Singapore.

Muhammad Rezal Ramli, a cruise guest, told the Straits Times that the three-day gap between mandatory testing and the cruise may have been the reason the virus was not detected beforehand.

"I think it's definitely your luck. ... I have friends who had gone on previous cruises with no issues," Rezal said.

The Quantum of the Seas "cruise to nowhere" itinerary sails in areas near Singapore and is part of a program to reinvigorate domestic travel in the country.

Singapore has developed a contact tracing TraceTogether app for public use, but only about 50% of the population has downloaded the software, according to the Straits Times.