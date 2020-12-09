Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Government officials warned Wednesday that people with severe allergies should avoid taking the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech that's now available in Britain.

The advisory came after two National Health Services workers experienced negative reactions to the vaccine. Both have a history of severe allergies.

"As is common with new vaccines, the [Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency] has advised, on a precautionary basis, that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely,'' Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said.

Britain began inoculating residents with the vaccine on Tuesday after it won authorization for use last week.

Pfizer and BioNTech are making 40 million doses available in Britain in stages that will last through 2021.

The MHRA specifically says those who have had allergic reactions to other vaccines, medicine or food -- such as a prior history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline autoinjector -- should avoid the vaccine.

The agency said the vaccine should only be given in facilities where resuscitation measures are available.

NHS chief Simon Stevens said Tuesday the immunizations are a "decisive turning point" for Britain in the pandemic. Some 50 hospital hubs participated in this week's vaccine rollout.