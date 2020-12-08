Armed police respond to the shooting attack at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019. The attack, and another at a different mosque, killed dozens of Muslim worshipers. File Photo by Martin Hunter/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A long-awaited report into New Zealand's mass shooting last year that killed 51 Muslim worshipers at two mosques concluded Tuesday that authorities before the attack had been almost entirely focused on stopping Islamist terrorism -- a finding that led Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to apologize.

Australian Brenton Tarrant committed the shooting attacks at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, which also injured 40 people. A self-professed white supremacist, Tarrant attacked during Friday prayer service when the mosques were most crowded.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry concluded in its report Tuesday that the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service had concentrated its counter-terrorism efforts "almost exclusively" on Islamic extremism. The commission called the decision "inappropriate."

The report noted that police failed to enforce proper checks for firearm licenses in Tarrant's case.

Tarrant had posted multiple potential warning signs to social media but was given a gun license and carried out reconnaissance missions at both mosques, unchecked. The report added that he mostly kept a low-profile so as to not attract attention.

Ardern apologized for the security failings, but said a change in focus likely would not have stopped the attack.

"The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack," she said. "Going forward, we need to ensure an adequate focus of resources on the range of threats New Zealand faces and enhance our security and intelligence, and social cohesion work.

"You and others have made New Zealand your home. You, and every New Zealander, deserve a system that does its best to keep you safe."

Ardern said the government will accept 44 recommendations made by the report, including establishing a ministry of ethnic communities, helping police identify and manage hate crimes and being more responsive to victims.

The government will also work toward strengthening hate-speech laws and research on extremism and create an early intervention program for people showing early signs of radicalization, she added.

Aliya Danzeisen, assistant national coordinator for the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand, said more needs to be done for the victims of the attack to find justice.

"My view is information is missing and justice to the affected has not yet been served. More must be done," Danzeisen said in an op-ed in the New Zealand Herald. "We sought to be present when the government gave evidence, but the commissioners denied this request citing the terms of reference and security clearance requirements.

"As a result, neither IWCNZ nor anyone from our community was able to hear or challenge the government's proffers. Basically, we could not test whether the government's testimony was true."