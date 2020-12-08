A helicopter operated by Service Aerien Francais was flying a training mission with two members of the CRS Alps, a unit of the French National Police, when it crashed in the Alps. File Photo by Arnold Jerocki/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A helicopter conducting a rescue training mission crashed Tuesday in the French Alps, killing five of the occupants, local officials said.

A sixth person was hospitalized with injuries.

The aircraft, owned by Service Aerien Francais, crashed near the town on Bonvillar in the Savoie department in eastern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The helicopter was participating in a training mission, the National Police said.

Four of the occupants were with the SAF, a private company, and two were members of the CRS Alps, a unit of the National Police. The National Police identified Capt. Amaury L. and Brig. Stephane L. as being among the dead.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the sixth occupant of the helicopter "fights" to live.

"To save lives, they take all the risks," he said. "Support from the nation to the families, friends and colleagues of these French heroes."