Dec. 8 (UPI) -- China warned of retaliation after the United States imposed sanctions on 14 Chinese officials in connection to the crackdown on political dissidents in Hong Kong.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday at a regular press briefing that the Trump administration was interfering with Chinese interests by banning targeted officials from visiting the United States and freezing any U.S.-based assets.

"The U.S. side severely violates basic norms governing international relations, interferes in China's internal affairs and harms China-U.S. relations," Hua said.

"The Chinese government and people express strong indignation to and strongly condemn the outrageous, unscrupulous, crazy and vile act of the U.S. side."

On Monday, the Trump administration named 14 members of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, the body responsible for the Hong Kong national security law.

"Beijing's unrelenting assault against Hong Kong's democratic processes has gutted its Legislative Council, rendering the body a rubber stamp devoid of meaningful opposition," said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the Financial Times.

Pompeo also accused the Standing Committee of "neutering the ability of the people of Hong Kong to choose their elected representatives."

Hua said Tuesday that Pompeo had made "groundless accusations" against Beijing and claimed the United States of "meddling" in Hong Kong affairs "under the pretext of upholding democracy."

Last week, three Hong Kong activists received jail terms for protests held over the summer.

The Chinese spokeswoman said China is willing to take "resolute and forceful countermeasures," but did not provide details.

"As for what these countermeasures will be, just know that whatever should come will come," she said.

Hua also claimed U.S. arms sales to Taiwan violated Beijing's One-China policy, and "the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, especially the Aug. 17 Communiqué."

"China firmly opposes such acts," she said.

Under the Three Joint Communiqués between Washington and Beijing completed in 1982, no conclusions were reached on the issue of arms sales to Taiwan.