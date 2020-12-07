A crowded campsite for Rohingya refugees is seen in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government began moving some of the refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal last week, which concerns human rights advocates. File Photo by Abir Abdullah/EPA-EFE

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations Refugee Agency says it's concerned about Bangladesh's move last week to begin relocating an untold number of displaced Rohingya to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal.

The Bangladeshi government began several days ago to move Rohingya refugees who'd fled violence in Myanmar to Bhasan Char -- a flood-prone island in the bay -- as part of a larger plan to transport the migrants.

Bangladeshi officials said the relocations are voluntary and safe, but some advocates say Bhasan Char is basically an island prison and U.N. officials said they knew virtually nothing about the move before it began.

"I am concerned by reports of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh being moved to Bhasan Char," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted on Sunday.

"UNCHR and U.N. partners seek access to them in order to hear their voices, understand their wishes and see conditions on the island.

"Any transfer must follow a voluntary, informed decision."

The first group of refugees were transferred to the island from camps in Cox's Bazar, where nearly 900,000 Rohingya refugees live.

The U.N. office in Bangladesh said it was given little information last week on the relocations. It added that refugees should be able to "make a free and informed decision" about the move and the transfer "should be preceded by comprehensive technical protection assessments."

Rohingya refugees fled Myanmar more than three years ago after a group of insurgents attacked police outposts and the military began a crackdown on the largely Muslim minority.

Some human rights advocates, including a number of high-ranking U.N. officials, have said the campaign of violence amounts to ethnic cleansing.