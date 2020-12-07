Thailand has reported one of the lowest rates of coronavirus infections in the world, but is confirming a cluster of cases among returnees from Myanmar. llustration courtesy of CDC

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Thailand is reporting more than 20 new COVID-19 cases in an area close to its border with Myanmar after reporting zero local transmissions for months.

The latest round of infections is being traced to a 29-year-old Thai woman who had illegally crossed into Myanmar and then returned, The Bangkok Post and the Chiang Rai Times reported Monday.

The country was one of the first countries to confirm COVID-19 cases in January. Thailand has reported one of the lowest rates of coronavirus infections in the world, with about 4,100 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The woman who recently repatriated from Myanmar reportedly went shopping, bar hopping and visited a movie theater in Thailand's northern provinces.

Last week, local news services reported 17 new cases could be traced to the individual. Thailand's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration confirmed 21 new cases Monday, including among Thais returning from Tachilek, Myanmar.

Thai authorities said the majority of cases could be traced to the 1G1-7 Hotel in Tachilek, which is less than a mile from the Thai border. Carriers of the virus included workers at the hotel and others who worked at Hollywood Nightclub and Karaoke Bar in Tachilek.

The latest wave of infections is a cause of concern among business owners in Chiang Mai, a city that depends heavily on domestic and international tourism for revenue, according to reports.

"About 5% of tourists have cancelled their trips to the province since the news," said Pallop Sae Jew, chairman of the Chiang Mai Tourism Industry Council.

Cambodia is also on alert after two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Phnom Penh. The country has reported 348 cases since the start of the pandemic.

"As head of the government, I reaffirm that there will be no state of emergency and shutdown of Phnom Penh as propagandized by ill-intended groups," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on Facebook on Sunday, according to Cambodia-based news service Fresh News.