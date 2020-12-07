Uniqlo is closing many of its South Korean stores amid a boycott of Japanese products. Photo by Moon Jae-won/UPI News Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Big losses have forced Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo to close its stores in South Korea amid consumers' ongoing boycott of Japanese products.

Uniqlo Korea announced Monday that its operating loss amounted to $81 million during its latest fiscal year, which ranges from Sept. 2019 to Aug. 2020, compared to $184 million profit a year ago.

Advertisement

Its 2020 sales also plunged 54 percent year on year to $581 million.

The declining performance is at least partly caused by the conflict between Seoul and Tokyo, which started in July 2019 as Japan disclosed its intention to impose barriers to exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

RELATED South Korea to provide North Korea map service on government portal

The banned materials are necessary for Korean companies to manufacture semiconductors and flat-panel displays, two big money-making products. The measure enraged Korean consumers, who have carried out a nationwide boycott of Japanese products and services, often referred to as the "No Japan" boycotts.

Uniqlo has been one of the main targets since a senior executive said the boycotts "will not last long" during a conference call last year.

To deal with the downfall, Uniqlo Korea reduced the number of stores in Korea from 190 in August 2019 to 163 in August 2020 and plans to close nine more by next month.

For example, it is set to shut down its flagship Myeongdong store in downtown Seoul on Jan. 31. It is its biggest store in Korea.

After tapping into Korea in 2005, Uniqlo had grown into the country's biggest clothing retailer before the boycott.

"It remains to be seen whether Uniqlo will be able to turn around next year," NH Investment & Securities analyst Lee Ji-young said. "Even if it manages to bounce back, the impact will not be great because Uniqlo is reducing the number of its stores. Other bad news for Uniqlo is that more and more consumers turn to the online channel."