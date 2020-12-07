Dec. 7 (UPI) -- People around the world have become more affected by stress over the past 15 years, Gallup said in a survey Monday.

According to the Gallup's World Poll, an average of 35% of respondents worldwide, when asked, said they'd experienced "a lot" of stress during the previous day -- a 6-point increase over 2006.

The World Poll documents the perception of stress in more than 140 countries. The most recent results were taken last year, before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Based on these data, we know that stress is a pervasive, growing problem across much of the world," Gallup wrote. "We also know that it doesn't have any boundaries.

"Half of the people in Iraq and Ghana -- and the United States -- were stressed last year. Improving awareness and understanding about stress globally is an important step in promoting wellness and improving people's well-being."

Gallup polled about 173,000 adults in 144 countries for the survey.