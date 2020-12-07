Dec. 7 (UPI) -- China is building villages near its disputed border with India, only months after fatal skirmishes in the Galwan Valley between the two militaries, according to a Hindi news channel in India.

NDTV reported Sunday new satellite images show China has set up at least three villages and relocated villagers near Arunchai, about 3 miles from an area where the borders of China, India and Bhutan converge near the Himalayas.

The first village in the cluster was identified in February. Images acquired from Planet Labs, a U.S. Earth imaging company, showed the single village included more than 20 structures that appeared to be chalets with red roofs.

The latest image dating from Nov. 28 shows "three additional enclaves with at least 50 structures." Enclaves were built less than a mile apart and connected with tarred roads, the report says.

An Indian analyst who spoke to NDTV said China is using a tactic of moving people to the frontier to make claims in disputed territory.

"China has been using a strategy of settling Han Chinese and Tibetan members of the Communist Party along the India border to strengthen its territorial claims and escalate border intrusions," said Brahma Chellaney. "China uses civilian resources -- herders and grazers -- as the tip of the spear to intrude into Indian-patrolled Himalayan areas."

Other reports confirm the construction of villages. Images from U.S.-based satellite operator Maxar Technologies show Chinese construction close to the Doklam Plateau, an area claimed by China and Bhutan, Voice of America reported.

"If you look at these activities, China is consolidating themselves in Doklam, the area they claim," said Manoj Joshi of the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. "They are building a road, a village in a forest area where there is nothing to sustain it."

Bloomberg reported Sunday Indian officials allege China is also providing support to rebel groups at the Chinese border with Myanmar. Ethnic Naga rebels met with Chinese military officials, Bloomberg's sources say. China has denied the claims.