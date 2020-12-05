Trending Stories

Four states hand defeat to Trump election lawsuit efforts
Four states hand defeat to Trump election lawsuit efforts
House passes bill to decriminalize marijuana; faces long odds in Senate
House passes bill to decriminalize marijuana; faces long odds in Senate
Judge orders Trump administration to process DACA applications
Judge orders Trump administration to process DACA applications
Pelosi is optimistic a new stimulus bill will pass this month
Pelosi is optimistic a new stimulus bill will pass this month
U.S. to withdraw most troops from Somalia by 'early 2021'
U.S. to withdraw most troops from Somalia by 'early 2021'

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Meet Biden's Cabinet
Meet Biden's Cabinet
 
Back to Article
/