Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Heavy rainfall in Scotland and southern England caused flooding throughout the region Saturday.

ScotRail services in some areas were disrupted by landslides and flooding on the line, and tram lines in Edinburgh were also swamped with water.

Friday brought "thundersnow" to Edinburgh, and some parts of Britain received snow. By Saturday the snow had turned to rain.

Britain's Environment Agency warned that flooding was expected across 11 locations in the south of England, including Cambridgeshire and Scarborough.

By Saturday afternoon, most of the flood warnings had ended, though one flood warning remained in Swanage, Dorset, and there were 46 flood alerts elsewhere in the region.

Temperatures are expected to remain low over the weekend, and forecasters said icy conditions would persist in some areas.

"In summary, it's a bit messy this weekend. It's staying cold, gradually becoming a bit drier and we'll switch our attention to some overnight frost, and I think tomorrow morning will see some dense freezing fog patches in places," said Steven Keates, an operational meteorologist at the Met Office.