Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A carbon monoxide leak in a China mine has killed 23 out of 24 people trapped inside since an accident Friday, according to rescuers account of the incident Saturday.

The 24 miners became trapped underground Friday evening at the coal mine located in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, when an accident occurred while workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, Xinhua reported.

The rescuers were able to save one of the miners, and 23 died from excessive levels of carbon monoxide, according to the news agency.

Over two months ago, the mine operations were suspended and shutdown, Xinhua reported.

Further investigation into the cause of the carbon monoxide leak is ongoing.

CGTN TV reported earlier that one person had been rescued and that excessive carbon monoxide hampered rescue efforts. Since the earlier CGTN report, the initial death toll rose from 18 to 23.