The new deal will give Israel an extra 4 million doses of Moderna's vaccine, officials said Friday. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Israel and biotech firm Moderna signed an agreement Friday for millions more doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, which has shown to be 94% effective.

The deal increases the number of doses earmarked for Israel from 2 million to 6 million.

Moderna has applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in the United States and Europe. The company said last month the vaccine showed in final-stage clinical testing that it's 94.1% effective in blocking the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"I am pleased to announce that we signed today with the Moderna Company on the supply of six million vaccines for you, Israeli citizens," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement Friday.

"This is three times the number of vaccines in the original contract with Moderna. It gives us hope. We see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Israeli health minister Yuli Edelstein said the new deal should be celebrated as people continue to follow distancing guidelines and other measures to control the outbreak.

"[The deal is] wonderful news for the citizens of Israel and for the Israeli economy," Edelstein said. "There will not be a citizen [who] wants to get vaccinated that we cannot supply with a vaccine."