European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, shown at a news conference in Brussels on August 21, called off a diplomat meeting Friday to keep Brexit talks going. Photo by Yves Herman/EPA-EFE

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- European Union negotiator Michel Barnier called off a meeting with diplomats Friday and stayed in London to continue Brexit negotiations with Britain.

Barnier told reporters Friday it was an "important day" as he prepared for a new round of talks. A deputy spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that "we're at a very difficult point in the talks."

Discussions apparently hit a snag Thursday and France warned it would veto. Clement Beaune, France's European affairs minister said he will make a decision on a deal based on how it impacts his country.

"France like all its partners has the means of a veto," Beaune, an ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, said. "We must make our own evaluation of course of this deal, that's normal. We owe that to the French people, we owe it to our fishermen, and to other economic sectors. I want to believe we will have a good deal, but to get a good deal you know it's better to be frank, and to say our interests."

Johnson has insisted on reclaiming what he believes is control of British fishing waters and setting rules with regard to national sovereignty.

Along with fishing rights, other thorny issues still outstanding includes a "competitive level playing field," along with enforcement rules for any agreement.