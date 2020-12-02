Protesters burn a sign celebrating the 70th anniversary of China during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A massive crowd of protesters turned out for the rally.
Former politician Lee Cheuk-yan and other politicians and activists hold up five fingers to signify the five demands of their protest movement.
A family hands out folded paper doves, a symbol of peace, during a rally.
Graffiti reads "Hong Kong is Not China" during the rally on China National Day, which marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.
A protester runs from tear gas fired by police.
A protester runs from tear gas fired by police, who also used water cannons to disperse crowds.
A protester runs from tear gas fired by police.
A protester played the "Star-Spangled Banner" on the saxophone during a standoff with police.
A fire set by protesters burns on a Hong Kong street during a violent day of clashes. Protesters also vandalized specific targets, such as subway stations and outlets of Chinese state-owned businesses such as the Bank of China.
Police charge down the street during clashes with protesters.
A police officer yells at a citizen during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on October 1, 2019.
A barricade of bricks and umbrellas is left behind by protesters.
Police hold a sign warning that they will fire tear gas during clashes with protesters.
Two days earlier, a protester is surrounded by a cloud of tear gas during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday.
A protester picks up a tear gas cannister fired by riot police and runs with it.
Riot police fire tear gas.
Riot police arrest a protester after a violent confrontation during a rally.
Riot police arrest a protester.
A woman is upset while talking to riot police in the aftermath of a bloody confrontation with protesters.
A boy places an origami bird in a display that shows support for the anti-government protest movement.
The paper birds were part of a large public display.
A protester places an origami bird on the display.
Medics tend to an injured protester after a violent clash with police.
A Starbucks is defaced by protesters at a rally. The coffee chain's franchise owner in Hong Kong has spoken out against the protests.
Protesters carry flags of the United Nations, Great Britain and other countries during an anti-government rally.
Police fire tear gas into a crowd of protesters.
A protester douses tear gas fired by riot police.
A fire set by protesters burns on a Hong Kong street.
A discarded umbrella rests in the middle of the street after a violent clash between police and protesters.
A fire set by protesters during an anti-government rally burns on the street.
Fliers taped to the ground ask passers-by to step on the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and others.
A girl sits underneath an overpass during a protest rally that turned violent.
Graffiti on a billboard in Hong Kong asks for democracy.