A police officer stands guard in the city center of Trier, Germany, on Tuesday after a man struck several pedestrians in the area. At least two died, authorities said. Photo by Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed Tuesday in west-central Germany when a vehicle veered into a pedestrian zone and began ramming people, police said.

The driver struck the pedestrians in downtown Trier, authorities said in a tweet. He was arrested and his vehicle impounded a short time later.

Trier, a city of about 110,000, is located about 100 miles west of Frankfurt near Germany's border with Luxembourg.

Its city center was cordoned off and emergency personnel immediately tended to the injured, police said.

Trier Mayor Wolfram Liebe called the attack a "rampage."

Police told reporters the driver is a 51-year-old man, but a motive is not yet known.

"We don't know why he did it," police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem said, adding that the driver appeared to hit people at random.

"What happened in Trier happened is staggering," tweeted Steffan Siebert, a spokesman for the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victims, with the numerous injured and with everyone who is currently on duty to care for those affected."