Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Andrej Plenkovic, the prime minister of Croatia, has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the most recent head of state to fall ill to the pandemic.

The government of Croatia said Monday in a statement that Plenkovic was re-tested for the virus on Monday at the recommendation of epidemiologists, and the results came back positive.

"He is currently feeling well, and the prime minister continues to perform his activities and responsibilities from home and will follow all the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists," the statement said.

Plenkovic was already in self-isolation at the orders of his doctors as his wife had tested positive for the disease days earlier.

Government spokesman Marko Milic had tweeted on Saturday that Plenkovic was self-isolating for 10 days following his wife's test results.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, tweeted the prime minister his best wishes.

"Sorry to hear that you tested positive for COVID-19, my friend Andrej Plenkovic, prime minister of Croatia," he said in an early Tuesday statement. "I wish you a swift recovery. Take good care."

Croatia has registered 128,442 infections amid the pandemic, but daily cases have been skyrocketing since October, according to a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University.

Plenkovic is the latest head of state to contract the virus, which has already sickened Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson in March, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in July and U.S. President Donald Trump in October, among others.