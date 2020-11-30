Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito said he "approves" the marriage of his daughter to a Japanese commoner, two years after Princess Mako expressed strong resolve to marry her university sweetheart Kei Komuro.

The crown prince, who formally was declared first in line to the throne Nov. 8, said Monday at a press conference in Tokyo the marriage complies with Japanese law and fulfills the wishes of the young couple, Kyodo News reported Monday.

"I approve of them getting married. The Constitution says marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes. If that is what they really want, then I think that is something I need to respect as a parent," he said.

Princess Mako, 29, was initially planning to marry Komuro in 2018, a year after their engagement, according to the BBC.

Delays came after local reports suggested Komuro's mother received money from the princess to finance Komuro's university tuition. Komuro's mother said the money was a gift, but the woman's ex-fiancé disputed the claim and said the funds were borrowed. Komuro is completing law school at Fordham University in New York.

On Monday, the crown prince said the financial situation of the Komuro family did not meet the approval of the Japanese public.

"From my point of view, I think they are not in a situation where many people are convinced and pleased [about their marriage]," he said.

According to Japanese law Japanese taxpayers subsidize a princess' dowry which is delivered as a lump sum payment if she renounces her royal status.

Women in the imperial family receive the payment in order to "maintain the dignity of their position after leaving the imperial household," according to Kyodo.

The Asahi Shimbun reported Monday the lump sum payment for Princess Mako is to range anywhere from $150,000 to about $1.5 million.