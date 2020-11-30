Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Iranian leaders said Sunday the country will give a "calculated and categorial" response to the assassination of one of its most prominent nuclear scientists on Friday.

Moshen Fakhrizdeh, a fixture in the Iranian nuclear hierarchy who led the Iranian Defense Ministry's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, died in an attack in the Tehran province of Damavand. Iranian-controlled media called it a "multi-pronged" attack with "a number of assailants."

"There is no doubt that the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a calculated and categorical response to those criminals who took Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation," Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said.

Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said there will be "a severe revenge and punishment" for those responsible for Fakhrizdeh's death.

"The blind-hearted enemies of the Iranian nation, especially those who designed, perpetrated and supported this crime, should know that such crimes will not undermine the Iranians' will and determination to continue this glorious and powerful path, and that severe revenge and punishment is put on the agenda," Salami said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested that its enemies have taken action against the country that goes beyond any diplomacy.

"Some say through dialogue and negotiations actions can be taken in order to put an end to such hostility," Khamenei said in a statement read at Fakhrizadeh's. "This is not possible, because our enemies oppose the nature of the Islamic Republic establishment. . . . They will never put an end to their hostilities toward us."