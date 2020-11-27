Lawmakers from Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party hold placards during a protest inside the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday. Tension escalated as opposition lawmakers protested against the current pork importation from the United States and asked for Premier Su Tseng-chang to step down. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A dispute over pork imports in Taiwan turned messy Friday when members of the opposition Kuomintang party threw pig guts in parliament in protest against a decision to allow U.S. imports of pork containing ractopamine.

U.S. farmers use the feed additive ractopamine to promote lean muscle growth, but the drug is banned in 100 countries.

Advertisement

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen lifted the ractopaime ban to aid trade relations with the Trump administration, sparking outcry from agricultural groups and political opponents.

Friday's disturbance happened when Premier Su Tseng-chang of the ruling party attempted to deliver an address to parliament. The melee was captured on video posted online by UDN TV.

Su completed his 5-minute speech while the disruption continued and then returned to his seat.

Lev Nachman, a Fulbright scholar who studies Tawianese politics told The Washington Post that the incident was "an embarrassment for Taiwan. But Taiwanese people absolutely care about this issue, and if there's on issue to go all-in on, this is it."