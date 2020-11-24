At least 113 bodies were found in a mass grave in Mexico's Jalisco state following a nearly two-month long excavation. Photo by Francisco Guasco/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities discovered at least 113 bodies in a mass grave in Jalisco state, state attorney Gerardo Octavio Solis said.

During a news conference Sunday, Solis said 30 of the bodies had been identified, including 28 men and two women.

Advertisement

The grave was located in the El Salto municipality, southeast of the state capital Guadalajara. Authorities also said an additional 25 bodies have been found at another mass grave at Ixlahuacan de los Membrillo, nearly 19 miles south of El Salto.

A spokesman for the state's attorney's office told CNN they began excavating the grave on Oct. 1.

Jalisco is the base of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration deemed one of Mexico's "most powerful and fastest growing" drug cartels.

Jalisco authorities have exhumed 897 bodies from mass graves from 2006 to Sept. 30, 2020, the highest total in the country during the time period.