Wales' player Shane Williams (L) fights for the ball with Christophe Dominici (R) of France in a Six Nations Rugby Union match at Stade de France Stadium near Paris on February 24, 2007. Dominici died Tuesday at 48. Photo by Christophe Karaba/EPA

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Christophe Dominici, a former France international rugby star, was found dead Tuesday near Paris at 48, his former squad Stade Francais said.

His body was found in Parc de Saint-Cloud in France's Hauts-de-Seine region, authorities said.

"It is with immense sadness and deep heartbreak that Stade Francais Paris learns of the death of Christophe Dominici," a statement from Stade Francais said. Dominici spent 11 years with the team.

"An international 67 times, his exploits in the blue jersey will have dazzled thousands of young rugby players and allowed the French team to write some of the most beautiful pages in its history," the team said. "A rugby genius and peerless companion, he leaves a great void in our big family."

Dominici received accolades from around the world who remembered him as one of the globe's best rugby players of his era.

"Small in stature but a titan on the field, Christophe Dominici, we will never forget you," said one of his main rivals All Black in New Zealand. "Rest in peace, dear friend."

Irish Rugby said: "Everyone in Irish Rugby is thinking of our friends in France Rugby following the desperately sad news of Christophe Dominici's passing. We're thinking particularly of Christophe's family, friends and former teammates at this sad time."