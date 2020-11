Egyptian authorities temporarily reopened Gaza's main gateway to the outside world in both directions for three days. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Egypt on Tuesday temporarily opened its border with Gaza for the first time since blocking access during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egyptian and Palestinian officials announced the three-day opening Saturday. The border crossing will shutter again Thursday.

"Passenger buses began to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing in the morning, on the first day it opened in both directions," said a statement from the Gaza Interior Ministry.

Palestinian-run Wafa news agency said hundreds of people were stranded in Egypt and Gaza when the border crossing was closed in March.

Egypt has confirmed 113,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 6,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The West Bank and Gaza have had 75,000 cases and 656 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.