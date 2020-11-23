Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Judges in France decided Monday to delay a decision to postpone the corruption trial of former President Nicolas Sarkozy and two defendants after one said he could not participate because of the coronavirus.

Sarkozy, who served as France's president from 2007 to 2012, is facing an allegation he offered Judge Gilbert Azibert a job in exchange for confidential information, among other charges. Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog is also standing trial.

Azibert, 73, asked for the Paris trial to be postponed because he was at risk of the coronavirus. He said he has heart and respiratory issues. After a short hearing, which Sarkozy attended, the judges said they will make their postponement decision on Thursday after reviewing a medical report being done on Azibert.

Prosecutors said charges against Sarkozy partly come from wiretaps between Sarkozy and Herzog. Sarkozy supposedly promised Azibert a job in Monaco for information into claims the former president accepted illegal funds from wealthy beauty business heiress Liliane Bettencourt during his 2007 presidential campaign.

Another investigation tied late Libyan strongman Moamer Kadhafi with illegally financing Sarkozy's campaign as well.

Sarkozy, who has long fought to get the charges against him dropped, accuses the French courts of having a vendetta because he tried to limit their power. He also faces charges next year with 13 others on campaign finance violations when he lost re-election in 2012.