Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Soccer's international governing body on Monday banned Ahmad Ahmad, its president of the Confederation of African Football, for five years after an ethics investigation found he misappropriated funds and accepted gifts and improper benefits.

Ahmad, who was hoping for re-election in the FIFA post, had been under investigation stemming from various accusations of misconduct at Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Last year, he was arrested by French authorities on accusations of corruption related to an apparel contract.

"Based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr. Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said in a statement.

"Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber ... sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity at both national and international level for five years."

Ahmad was also ordered to pay a $220,000 fine.

Five years ago, the U.S. Justice Department issued indictments related to corruption accusations in the Americas and Caribbean soccer organizations. FIFA President Gianni Infantino took charge in 2016 on a mandate to clean up the organization.