Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel said Sunday its military struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in retaliation for a rocket fired earlier from the region toward Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said Air Force jets struck two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a military compound.

"We hold Hamas responsible," it said in a statement, as it holds the militant Palestinian organization responsible for all the occurs in Gaza.

The rocket was fired late Saturday from Gaza toward southern Israel, the military said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Hamas against conducting any more provocations, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"The IDF carried out a large and powerful retaliation tonight," he said. "We live with a very wide range of operational plans to protect the people of the south and if these violations of sovereignty continue, Hamas and the people of Gaza will meet these plans soon and I strongly advise them not to do so."

The attack occurred a week after Israel's military struck Hamas underground infrastructure and military in Gaza in response to rockets launched toward the center of Israel.

No one has claimed responsibility for either of the rocket launches from Gaza.