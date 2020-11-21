An unfired rocket remains stuck in a damaged vehicle which was carrying and shooting the rockets, in the aftermath of a rocket attack Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A rocket strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday killed 11 people and injured over two dozen, officials said.

Interior Affairs Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said 23 rockets exploded near a university and shopping area, and other places in downtown Kabul.

Advertisement

A burning truck with launch tubes in its bed was found in the vicinity, which indicated the vehicle was used to fire the munitions, security officials said.

The SITE Intelligence Group monitoring Islamic State announcements said the Islamic State, which used a similar attack in March to target the presidential inauguration, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The rockets landed in Kabul shortly after two improvised explosive devices exploded in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat, Tolo News reported.

The bomb in Arzaan Qeemat killed one security force member and injured three more people.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Qatar hours after the fatal rocket attacks in Kabul.

Pompeo met with Afghan and Taliban negotiators in an effort to try to resume peace negotiations.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said it would cut U.S. troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by Jan.15.