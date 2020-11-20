Berlin police said the suspect was arrested in connection to the death of a man he met online weeks ago. File Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A German man who's been arrested by Berlin police as part of a homicide investigation apparently has an interest in cannibalism, authorities said Friday.

The 41-year-old man, who was not identified, was arrested at his home near the location where police found the victim's body.

Advertisement

Officials said the two had met online and that the motive for the killing may have been sexual.

"The suspect had an interest in cannibalism," Berlin prosecutor spokesman Martin Steltner said. "He searched online for the topic."

The victim had gone missing in Berlin's Lichtenberg district weeks ago. A passerby found his remains in a field on the northern outskirts of Berlin earlier this month.

Specially-trained sniffer dogs led police to the suspect, who police say was a math and chemistry teacher at a local secondary school. They found knives, a bone saw used by surgeons and an oversized cooling box inside the suspect's home, officials said.

Authorities also said they found sodium hydroxide, a chemical that can be used to dissolve body tissue.

The killing is reminiscent of a well-known German cannibalism and homicide case in the early 2000s. That suspect, Armin Meiwes, was convicted and is serving a life sentence. Police said he also met his victim online.