Nov. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea may be ready to roll out new coronavirus therapies by the end of the year, President Moon Jae-in said.

The South Korean leader also said the country is reporting steady progress in the development of a vaccine to combat the virus.

Moon, who was addressing a gathering of South Korean pharmaceutical executives in Incheon, said Wednesday the government is prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest opportunity, The Hankyoreh and local network JTBC reported.

"Development of vaccines and therapies are showing signs of progress," Moon said. "It may be possible to introduce antibody and [convalescent] plasma therapy to the market by the end of the year."

South Korea's response to the coronavirus has been widely praised, after the country flattened the epidemic curve at the initial stages of the pandemic.

The government's policies of free testing, contact tracing and enforcement of social distancing guidelines have been held up as models. In April, Moon's ruling Democratic Party won a landslide victory in general elections.

Moon said global demand for South Korean COVID-19 testing kits have remained high over the year.

"Requests flooded in from many countries for diagnostic kits," Moon said. "And while overall [South Korean] exports declined, biomedical exports, including pharmaceuticals and medical devices increased for 14 consecutive months."

Moon also said annual exports in the biomedical sector surpassed the $10 billion mark for the first time by October.

Korea recently tightened COVID-related measures as cases surged again in recent weeks, possibly part of a global wave affecting many countries ahead of winter. The country reported 313 new cases by late Wednesday and has reported fewer than 30,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Pharmaceutical companies Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have developed vaccines showing effectiveness above 90%, but South Korea may not be in a rush to acquire the vaccines.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday Seoul has been offered more than 30 million doses of the experimental vaccines, but is seeking a "reasonable price" before making an offer.