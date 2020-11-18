Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Israel's military carried out strikes against several targets in Syria on Wednesday, in what it said was retaliation for improvised explosive devices found planted in the Golan Heights.

"What Iran and Syria did: placed improvised explosive devices by the Alpha Line to hit Israeli troops. What we did: just struck Iranian Quds Force and Syrian Armed Forces targets in Syria," Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter. "We stand prepared to operate against Iranian entrenchment in Syria."

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the military struck eight targets in Syria belonging to the Quds Force and Syrian Armed Forces, situated between the Israeli frontier and the periphery of Damascus, according to CNN.

Three people were killed and one was injured in the strikes, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

Hidai Zillberman, another IDF spokesman said, the attacks were intended both to send a message to Iran that "we won't allow Iranian entrenchment at all and next to the border specifically" as well as warn Syria that it will be held responsible for allowing Tehran to keep a presence in the country.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz threatened that Israel would take further action against Iran if it carried out more attacks against Israeli forces or sought to maintain its military presence in Syria.

"I say again to our enemies: Israel will not accept violations of our sovereignty anywhere and we will not allow a dangerous force build-up on any border," he said.