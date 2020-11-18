Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities in Yunnan Province are rethinking draconian penalties against dog owners as Chinese commenters say the measures are unfair.

Officials of Weixin County are under fire for threatening to euthanize dogs if owners violate strict rules and take them out for walks on a regular basis, China News Service reported Wednesday.

The county in Yunnan first issued the directive on Friday, requiring pet owners to keep their dogs at home at all times. The campaign was promoting "civilized" dog ownership, the BBC reported.

Fines were also ordered for repeat offenders. People who are apprehended the first time would be issued a warning, and then fined between $7 and$30 if they are caught a second time, the county has said.

Penalties for the third violation, ranging from pet confiscation to euthanasia, have riled commenters on Chinese social media, according to The Guardian.

Citizens also are airing their grievances to local media.

"If all forms of dog walking are prohibited in the urban area, isn't that directly equivalent to declaring a ban on dog keeping?" a Weixin resident asked.

"The dogs of the whole county shouldn't have to bear the consequences of the misbehavior of a few dog owners."

Public uproar over policies that allow for the killing of dogs has forced Weixin County to reconsider the rules. The county met over the weekend with "multiple departments" to ensure guidelines meet "urban management standards," according to China News Service.

Cities across China have guidelines for pets and their owners. In 2018, Hangzhou prohibited dog walking during daytime and banned large breeds.

Shanghai, Qingdao and Chengdu have one-dog policies, according to the BBC. In Huangshi, Hubei Province, dogs that exceed 18 inches are not allowed.