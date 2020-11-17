Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Seven rockets targeted Baghdad's so-called Green Zone on Tuesday, killing a child and injuring at least seven people, Iraqi military forces said.

The attack happened late Tuesday, with four rockets landing inside the Green Zone and three landing just outside it. The Green Zone is the colloquial name given to a heavily fortified international zone in the capital where several embassies are located.

Security officials told NBC News that one of the rockets hit the National Security Service, about 2,000 feet away from the U.S. Embassy. Of those that landed outside the Green Zone, one struck near Baghdad Medical City hospital, one near a public park and the third exploded mid-air.

They said the C-RAM air defense system installed by the United States this year intercepted some rockets.

Of those injured, five were civilians and two were Iraqi security forces.

Iraqi military officials said they tracked down the location where the rockets were fired to the capital's eastern Al-Ameen neighborhood.

The attack came on the same day the United States' acting defense secretary, Christopher Miller, said the Pentagon was withdrawing 2,500 troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan. 15.