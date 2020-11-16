Nestlé announced name changes for two Australian candies due to "overtones which are out of step with the company’s values," the company said. File Photo courtesy of Nestlé

Nestlé announced name changes for two Australian candies due to "overtones which are out of step with the company’s values," the company said.File Photo by Laurent Gillieron/EPA

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Food giant Nestlé announced that it plans to change the names of two Australian candies in response to complaints that the sweets were "out of step with the company's values."

Nestlé subsidiary Allen's Lollies now will market Red Skins raspberry candies as "Red Rippers" and the chocolate jelly baby gummies formerly known as Chicos now will be called "Cheekies," the companies said.

"Nestlé has an unwavering commitment to upholding respect for our friends, neighbors and colleagues," Nestlé general manager for confectionery Chris O'Donnell said.

"We hope Australians will support the evolution of these two much loved lollies -- while the names are new, the lollies themselves remain unchanged," O'Donnell added.

The name "redskins" has been used as an ethnic slur for Native Americans. In July, the U.S. National Football League team retired the team name Washington Redskins after years of complaints.

The name "chicos" is a Spanish word meaning boys or guys.

Nestlé has also announced the company would retire the name "Beso de Negra" which translates to "kiss from a Black woman" from marshmallow-based chocolate candies in the company's South American portfolio.

In June, Allen's said the firm was looking at new names for the candies.

"This decision [to change the names] acknowledges the need to keep creating smiles, ensuring that nothing we do marginalizes our friends, neighbors and colleagues, or is out of step with our values," the company said on its Facebook page.

New packaging for Red Rippers and Cheekies will appear on the shelves in Australian candy shops next year, the companies said.