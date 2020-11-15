Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael confirmed Sunday that the region launched multiple attacks on neighboring Eritrea as part of an ongoing conflict with Ethiopia's government. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region said Sunday that his forces fired rockets at neighboring Eritrea.

Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael confirmed that the region launched an attack on Eritrea and conducted a missile strike at an airport in the Eritrean capital of Asmara, describing it as a "legitimate target."

Debretsionalso said the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, was combatting 16 Eritrean divisions, without providing evidence.

He further claimed that Eritrean forces had crossed into Ethiopia through the border towns of Badme, Rama and Zalambessa.

Debretsion went on to blame Eritrea for helping Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in its conflict with Tigray.

Abiy on Sunday said Ethiopia is able to achieve military objectives in Tigray "by itself" and has been carrying out airstrikes to destroy equipment such as arms depots controlled by the TPLF.

"Our campaign in the Tigray Region to uphold the rule of law is progressing well," he said. "Those who are committing crimes against humanity and peace will be held accountable."

Abiy launched a military offensive on Tigra beginning Nov. 4, accusing Tigrayan forces of attacking federal troops in the northern region.