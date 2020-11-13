Data in a rolling review can be evaluated as soon as they're available, which allows companies to submit new data continuously without having to wait for conclusive results. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Swiss health authorities said Friday they have begun a "rolling" submission review for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate under development by U.S. biotech company Moderna.

Therapeutic products agency Swissmedic said Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine will undergo review of preclinical data packages and clinical results.

In a rolling review, the data can be evaluated as soon as they become available, which allows companies to submit new data continuously without having to wait for conclusive results from all studies, the agency said.

Moderna said this week it has completed case accrual for the first interim analysis of results from its late-state study. When released, the analysis will include "substantially more" than the 53 cases which had been targeted as a trigger point, officials said.

Its "COVE" study, designed in collaboration with the U.S. government, completed enrollment last month of 30,000 participants in the United States.

Swiss regulators have already begun reviewing applications for other COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech. Those companies, along with Johnson & Johnson, are also nearly finished with large-scale, late-stage clinical studies.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that early data indicates their vaccine is effective in about 90% of patients.

Switzerland has reservations for about 13 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, Moderna and a World Health Organization program. Swiss officials are also negotiating with Pfizer about deliveries.