Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo embarks Friday on a 10-day, seven-nation tour, that will take him to Europe and the Middle East to discuss issues including counter-terrorism and religious freedom.

Pompeo's itinerary includes:

France

The State Department said Pompeo will first travel to France, where he'll meet President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and other senior officials in Paris "to build on our transatlantic work on economic and security matters, and on counter-terrorism and global threats."

Elysee Palace said Thursday Pompeo will meet with Macron on Monday.

Turkey

After leaving France, Pompeo will visit Istanbul to meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, "to discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world."

Georgia

Pompeo will then travel to Georgia and meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani in Tbilisi to express U.S. "support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "urge further progress in democratic reforms."

Pompeo will also meet with Ilia II, the patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Israel

After Georgia, Pompeo moves on to Israel where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and joint efforts "to address Iran's malign activities."

United Arab Emirates

From Israel, the secretary of state heads to the UAE, which normalized relations with Israel over the summer. There, Pompeo will meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayd to discuss security cooperation and regional issues.

Qatar

From the UAE, Pompeo stops in Qatar to meet with Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including "the importance of Gulf unity."

Saudi Arabia

After leaving Qatar, Pompeo's final stop is Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pompeo's tour comes 10 days after the U.S. presidential election, in which his boss, President Donald Trump, was defeated by Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.

While many world leaders, including three he will meet with on the trip -- Macron, bin Salman and Netanyahu -- have congratulated Biden on his victory, Pompeo has echoed Trump's baseless claims that he was the victim of electoral fraud.