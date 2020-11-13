Hurricane Iota is seen in the Caribbean on Monday off the coast of Central America. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua late Monday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, forecasters said, as it thrashed the nation already reeling from previous storms this season with catastrophic winds and torrential rain.

The National Hurricane Center said Iota made landfall along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua near the town of Haulover at about 10:40 p.m. EST Monday with sustained winds near 155 mph with expectations that it will cause a life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and landslides across Central America.

A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the coastline in Nicaragua and Honduras.

Besides Iota, Eta was the most recent major hurricane in the Atlantic and was among the top five strongest storms to ever hit the nation.

Iota made landfall about 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta hit as a Category 4 storm on Nov. 3.

Central America is still facing a humanitarian crisis following Eta's deadly blow. Millions are enduring dangerous conditions in Eta's wake -- with concerns over waterborne diseases and COVID-19 complicating recovery. And the situation could become even more dire as Iota creeps toward the coast.

Iota is forecast to pick up some forward speed and continue to move west toward the border of Honduras and Nicaragua. Along the way, heavy rainfall will inundate northern Colombia and northwestern Venezuela, as well as southern Jamaica.

It is only the second time in history the country has beeb hit by two hurricanes in one season. The last time it occurred was in 1971, with Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Edith.

In fact, this is the first time the NHC has ever gotten this far into the Greek alphabet during a tropical season.

Iota is the sixth major hurricane of the season. Five other major hurricanes churned in the Atlantic this season: Laura, Teddy, Delta, Epsilon and Eta.

This year set the record for the most tropical storms to be named in one Atlantic hurricane season as Theta became the 29th tropical storm of the season earlier this week.