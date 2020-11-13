Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Apple's newest iPhone 12 models, the Pro Max and Mini, hit stores worldwide on Friday -- giving buyers the choice of going big or scaling down.

The new models were announced last month but didn't go on sale until now.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max includes an advanced pro camera system and the smartphone's largest display ever, 6.7 inches.

The device's enhanced night mode offers expanded depth and wider lenses for brighter pictures, Apple says.

The Pro Max has three cameras and is the most expensive of all the iPhone 12s. It is available in four colors.

As for the Mini, the company says it's the "smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone" ever made. It features a 5.4-inch display.

The Mini model has two cameras and is available in five colors.

"For customers who wish to pick up new products in person, many Apple Store locations are open and operating in various service models to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement.

The new models add to the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple has already been selling the standard iPhone 12 model and the Pro version.